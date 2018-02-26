Today Sisvel International announces the launch of the Mobile Communication program, a new patent licensing platform that streamlines Sisvel's offering. All standard essential patents (SEPs) for mobile communication standards held and/or managed by the Sisvel group (3G UMTS and 4G LTE) can be licensed under the concept of a simplified one-stop shop.

"Communication devices are becoming simpler to use, while we are demanding more and more from the quality of service" states David Muus, Program Manager of the Mobile Communication licensing program. "This is possible due to increasingly sophisticated technologies, resulting also in a more complex ecosystem of innovation", David continues. "With the Mobile Communication program, Sisvel makes the implementation of the enabling technologies simpler, giving implementers yet another level of peace-of-mind."

The Mobile Communication program is offered under a running royalty license. In addition, relevant products may be licensed under specific lump sum terms, which involves identifying the IMEI/TAC codes of such products through a compliance process.

"A streamlined joint license with this scope, innovative approach and such options to licensees has never been offered in the market before", according to Mattia Fogliacco, CEO of Sisvel International, "Implementers of these various innovations can now rely on a simplified and transparent offering that allows for an easier adoption of the technologies with the necessary license in place".

The SEPs offered under license include patents held by a variety of innovative companies, including: 3G Licensing SA (patents formerly owned by Orange), Airbus DS SLC, Koninklijke KPN NV, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Orange SA and Sisvel International SA (patents formerly owned by Nokia). Sisvel International SA now also contributes all its 3G patents to the Mobile Communication program, increasing the value offered to licensees.

For more information about the patents and all the license details, please visit the dedicated section here.

About Sisvel

Sisvel is a world leader in managing intellectual property and maximizing the value of patent rights. Founded in 1982, the Sisvel Group is global in scope and reach, with companies in Italy (Sisvel SpA and Sisvel Technology in None Torinese), the United States (Sisvel US in Arlington and Los Angeles), China (Sisvel Hong Kong), Japan (Sisvel Japan in Tokyo), Germany (Sisvel Germany in Stuttgart), Luxembourg (Sisvel International), and the United Kingdom (Sisvel UK in London), with over one hundred professionals worldwide with technical, legal, and licensing expertise. Sisvel has a long history of managing successful patent portfolios including those related to the audio compression standards known as MP3 and MPEG Audio, and widespread technologies such as OSD (On Screen Display), ATSS (Automatic Tuning Sorting System), and WSS (Wide Screen Signalling for automatic switching of television image formats).

Sisvel currently operates patent pools and joint licensing programs for the DVB-T2, LTE/LTE-A, 3G, Wi-Fi and Recommendation Engine, together with its Sisvel Wireless licensing program.

For additional information, please visit: www.sisvel.com.

