Provides global enterprises and government organisations with the most comprehensive security compliance for mobile devices

MWC Barcelona, 26th February 1st March 2018. Location: Hall 5, Stand 5B40.

NetMotion Software, a leading provider of Mobile Performance and Mobile Analytics solutions, today announced that its Mobility product is the world's first VPN to earn Common Criteria EAL 4+ certification for Android, iOS, macOS and Windows. Common Criteria EAL 4+, the highest level of assurance possible for software products, is an international standard for computer security, and is required by an ever increasing number of governments and organisations worldwide, including 23 European Union (EU) countries, the Canadian government, the US Federal government and US public safety and critical infrastructure sectors.

"Standardisation of security requirements across all OS platforms ensures IT and security administrators can confidently deploy nearly any device to their mobile workers while maintaining a strong security posture. As organisations expand both domestically and internationally, Common Criteria certification is the gold standard that they will use to meet global security regulations," said Steve Fallin, Senior Product Manager, NetMotion Software. "Mobility is the only mobile VPN to provide this degree of security assurance for all major OS platforms."

NetMotion provides purpose-built software solutions designed to solve inherent challenges faced in mobile environments by mobile workers. It enables secure, always-on access to mission-critical mobile applications and data in the field. NetMotion software increases mobile performance and provides mobile analytics for all devices, applications, users, and networks.

In addition to Mobility, NetMotion Software will also showcase Mobile IQ during Mobile World Congress in Hall 5, Stand 5B40. Mobile IQ is a powerful data visualisation, analytics and alerting platform for mobile deployments. It is the first to deliver intelligent data analysis allowing fast, effective operational decisions, analysis of security threats and support for workers on both Wi-Fi and cellular networks.

To learn more about how NetMotion Mobility can advance your organisation's mobile requirements, visit: www.netmotionsoftware.com

ENDS

About NetMotion Software

NetMotion Mobile Performance Management software delivers an unparalleled mobile user experience, and increases operational efficiency and end-user productivity. Thousands of enterprises around the world depend on the company's solutions to deliver traffic optimisation, adaptive policies, mobile analytics, and security for their mobile workforces. NetMotion has received numerous awards for its technology and customer support. The company consistently receives an impressive customer satisfaction Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 91, significantly exceeding NPS averages in the technology and telecom industries. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. Visit www.netmotionsoftware.com.

NetMotion, NetMotion Mobility and NetMotion Diagnostics are registered trademarks and Mobile IQ is a trademark of NetMotion Software, Inc. All other trade names, trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180226005964/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

MUSTARD PR

Dan Walsh

Direct: +44 (0) 7827 816 971

Email: dan@mustardpr.com