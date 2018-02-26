G. H. Financials, a leading independent clearing firm for exchange-traded derivatives, announces the promotion of Mark Phelps to Group Chief Executive Officer, effective 2nd April 2018.

G. H. Financials provides its international clients with derivatives clearing services across the world's major futures markets from its offices in London, Hong Kong and Chicago.

Since joining G. H. Financials in 2012, Mark Phelps has led the firm's successful global sales and marketing efforts, serving as Managing Director Sales Marketing, as a member of the Group's Management Committee and as a Board Director of G. H. Financials, LLC in Chicago. While Mark has travelled extensively in his current role, he has been based in the firm's Chicago office. With this new appointment, Mark will be relocating to the group's head office in London.

As a result of this promotion, Mark Ibbotson has been appointed non-executive Chairman of G. H. Financials, succeeding Duncan Paterson who has served as a non-executive Director of the group since 2012.

Mark Ibbotson, non-executive Chairman-elect of the Board of G. H. Financials, comments: "We are delighted to promote Mark Phelps to the position of Group CEO. Mark's skill, dedication and enthusiasm have been key ingredients to the firm's successful expansion in recent years, which makes him an excellent and natural choice to lead the group to the next level. As an experienced and respected figure in the derivatives industry, Mark will bring a new dimension and energy to the firm for the next phase of its expansion, while it is an honour for me to step up to become Chairman. I remain fully committed and ambitious about the future, but after 28 years in full-time executive roles, the timing is right for me to transition to non-executive status, leaving the day-to-day operations in Mark's capable hands together with his fantastic executive team. My sincere thanks go to our outgoing Chairman, Duncan Paterson, for his valuable support and strategic guidance these past five years."

Mark Phelps, Group CEO-elect of G. H. Financials, comments: "I am hugely honoured to have been given this opportunity to lead G. H. Financials into the next phase of its growth. I am inheriting a talented team of professionals across our offices in London, Hong Kong and Chicago and combined with guidance from Mark Ibbotson as non-executive Chairman, we are perfectly placed to continue the expansion of our business and to continue to bring innovative clearing and market access solutions to our global client base."

About Mark Phelps

Mark's early career was spent at LIFFE, the international futures exchange which is now part of the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE). Mark began as a pit official on the open outcry trading floor in 1997, and moved into automated trading operations for options, before shifting gears into more business development roles, leading UK Sales for LIFFE before moving to North America in 2010 to head up LIFFE's U.S. Commercial Sales team. Mark has been a member of the Group Management Committee of G. H. Financials since joining the firm in 2012 and he holds an honours degree in Human Biology from Loughborough University.

About G. H. Financials

Through market leading technology, supported by around-the-clock service and deep domain expertise, G. H. Financials gives its global clients instant access to the world's leading derivatives markets, backed by the safety and security of centralised clearing. In providing access to derivatives markets and clearing houses, G. H. Financials takes pride in tailoring bespoke solutions to more than meet its clients' needs, while helping its clients manage risk through state of the art risk management systems and controls. For further information, please visit www.ghfinancials.com.

