Imaging Chemicals Market Worth 29.97 Billion USD by 2022

The report"Imaging Chemicals Marketby Product Type (Printing Inks, Image Developers), Application (Printing & Packaging, Medical Diagnostics, Textile Processing), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America) - Global Forecast to 2022" published by MarketsandMarkets', the market size for imaging chemicals is estimated to grow from USD 22.08 Billion in 2017 to USD 29.97 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2017 to 2022. The growth can be attributed to the increased demand for imaging chemicals from various applications, such as printing & packaging, medical diagnostics, and textile processing.

The printing inks product type segment is projected to lead the Imaging Chemicals Market from 2017 to 2022.

The printing inks segment is projected to lead the Imaging Chemicals Market during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the growth of the printing & packaging and textile processing applications.

The textile processing segment of the Imaging Chemicals Market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022.

The textile processing segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. The growth can be attributed to the growing textile manufacturing industry.

The Imaging Chemicals Market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022.

The Imaging Chemicals Market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. China is the largest market for imaging chemicals in Asia Pacific. Increasing investments in the printing & packaging, textiles, and medical industries is driving the Imaging Chemicals Market in this region.

Key companies profiled in this research report on the Imaging Chemicals Market include Fujifilm (Japan), The Eastman Kodak Company (US), Vivimed Labs (India), DIC Corp. (Japan), Flint Group (Germany), Sakata Inx (Japan), Toyo Ink SC (Japan), Siegwerk Druckfarben (Germany), and T&K Toka (Japan).

