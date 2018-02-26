As from February 27, 2018, subscription rights issued by Hanza Holding AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until March 9, 2018.



Instrument: Subscription rights ------------------------------------------------ Short name: HANZA TR ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0010920819 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 151314 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------



As from February 27, 2018, paid subscription shares issued by Hanza Holding AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares ------------------------------------------------ Short name: HANZA BTA ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0010920827 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 151315 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank AB. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank AB on 08-463 8000.