Amyx, Inc. Announces Numerous Task Orders Awarded in Support of the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA)

RESTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2018 / Amyx, Inc, a provider of management consulting services focused on cybersecurity, information technology, and professional services to multiple federal agencies, has announced that it has won six task orders in the first year of the Defense Logistics Agency's J6 Enterprise Technology Services contract. Across those six task orders, totaling in excess of $30Million, Amyx will be providing a broad spectrum of services, including logistics systems modernization and cybersecurity support with particular focus on industrial control systems, risk management framework, and cloud migration. Additionally, Amyx will be providing multiple levels of support to DLA's single largest system, the Enterprise Business System, which includes technical feasibility studies, sustainment, retirement and infrastructure of multiple SAP modules. This snapshot of work across the six task orders shows the continued support and dedication of Amyx to support this mission critical organization.

Chief Operating Officer, William Schaefer, stated, "I am incredibly proud of our teams who have worked very hard to support and secure DLA's logistics capabilities, which ultimately provide the information necessary for our warfighters to carry out their mission. With these contract wins, we continue to expand our IT systems support to multiple supply chains to now include medical and aviation and build our presence in key areas like the National Capital Region, Philadelphia, Richmond, Virginia, and Battle Creek, Michigan."

DLA JETS is a multiple-award contract worth up to $6 billion. Under the award, Amyx can bid for task orders to provide IT, technical and management services across DLA's Information Operations (J6) enterprise service areas, program offices and other Department of Defense agencies. "The diversity in services we are currently providing to DLA is unparalleled. The knowledge, skills, and credibility our team brings every day is something I am incredibly proud of," said President & CEO Satya Akula. For more on Amyx and its long-standing support to DLA, please see, http://www.amyx.com.

