Vitech to Exhibit at the 2018 SuperReturn International Conference

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Vitech, a leading provider of investment administration software, announced today that it will be exhibiting at SuperReturn International. The conference will be held February 26 - March 1 in Berlin, Germany.

SuperReturn International is the world's largest private equity and venture capital event, attracting key figures in private equity to discuss how the industry is evolving in the new economic and geopolitical landscape.

Vitech will be showcasing V3, a powerful fund management software with extensive configurability, intuitive design and comprehensive enterprise capabilities. V3's rich set of administrative features can assist organizations in improving operating efficiencies, staff empowerment, and business agility to compete in the evolving marketplace.

"We are excited to be a part of SuperReturn International this year," said Hope Nawada, Vitech's Director of Investment Solutions. "We look forward to exhibiting and sharing how V3 can help organizations revolutionize operations."

V3 is a highly scalable and configurable administrative software that addresses the complex needs of investment, insurance and retirement organizations. It is an award winning, contemporary technology solution available for on-premise or cloud-based deployments.

About Vitech

Vitech Systems Group, Inc. is a leading provider of administration software to investment, insurance and retirement organizations. Vitech provides its clients with proprietary enterprise software, related implementation services and ongoing support, and offers a cloud-based application hosting option. For more information, please visit http://www.vitechinc.com.

