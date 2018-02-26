RenovaCare, Inc., (RCAR), developer of the SkinGun and CellMist System for spraying a patient's own skin stem cells onto burns and wounds for rapid self-healing, today announced new initiatives to expand its product pipeline and associated clinical indications beyond severe second-degree burns.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180226006027/en/

RenovaCare SkinGun Stem Cell Sprayer on Exhibit at the Science Museum in London (Photo: Business Wire)

The Company's expansion program follows recent patent awards and positive FDA feedback on its breakthrough stem cell spray technology, currently on exhibit at the prestigious Science Museum in London, England.

Leading to today's announcement, the Company has been working to invent and develop new products and methods, including first-generation prototypes. Clinical protocols for several new indications -- where a patient's own stem cells can be harvested and sprayed or otherwise applied to achieve rapid scar-free healing -- will be developed, and intellectual property will be expanded accordingly.

Meanwhile, for severe second-degree burns, the Company confirms that it will perform feasibility clinical studies designed in accordance with positive feedback and guidance from its meeting with the FDA.

To date, over 70 patients in the U.S. and Europe have been treated with the technology underlying the RenovaCare cell spray system, the subject of numerous peer-reviewed scientific papers.

Click here to view: https://renovacareinc.com/2018/01/renovacare-highlights-clinical-results-44-severe-burn-patients-published-medical-journal/

https://renovacareinc.com/2017/07/peer-reviewed-publication-validates-renovacare-approach-rapidly-processing-stem-cells-burns-wounds/

https://renovacareinc.com/2017/04/outcomes-burn-patients-treated-cell-spray-technology-behind-renovacare-skingun-published-prestigious-medical-journal/

RenovaCare has been featured in a wide range of publications, including NewsWeek, CNN, Bloomberg, National Geographic (https://renovacareinc.com/2016/07/featured-national-geographic/) and Forbes.

In addition to today's news, RenovaCare confirmed that, effective immediately, the Company's shares will be traded on the OTC Markets Group Pink sheets platform. Currently, the stock trades with a caveat emptor designator imposed by the OTC Markets at their sole discretion citing public interest concerns, the specifics of which have not been provided to the Company, notwithstanding an earlier response to OTC Markets (https://renovacareinc.com/2018/01/renovacare-comments-recent-market-activity/).

For additional current information, shareholders are encouraged to visit www.sec.gov, where all RenovaCare interim and audited annual financial statements, and regulatory filings are available for review. The Company is fully compliant with all reporting obligations with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

*RenovaCare products are currently in development. They are not available for sale in the United States. There is no assurance that the company's planned or filed submissions to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, if any, will be accepted or cleared by the FDA.

About RenovaCare

RenovaCare, Inc. is developing first-of-their-kind autologous (self-donated) stem cell therapies for the regeneration of human organs, and novel medical grade liquid sprayer devices. RenovaCare, Inc. is developing first-of-its-kind autologous (self-donated) stem cell therapies for the regeneration of human organs. Its initial product under development targets the body's largest organ, the skin. The company's flagship technology, the CellMist System, uses its patented SkinGun to spray a liquid suspension of a patient's stem cells the CellMist Solution onto wounds. RenovaCare is developing its CellMist System as a promising new alternative for patients suffering from burns, chronic and acute wounds, and scars. In the US alone, this $45 billion market is greater than the spending on high-blood pressure management, cholesterol treatments, and back pain therapeutics.

For additional information, please call Drew Danielson at: 888-398-0202 or visit: https://renovacareinc.com

To receive future press releases via email, please visit: https://renovacareinc.com/investors/register/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/RenovaCareInc or follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/renovacarercar

For answers to frequently asked questions, please visit our FAQ's page: https://renovacareinc.com/investors/faqs/

Social Media Disclaimer

Investors and others should note that we announce material financial information to our investors using SEC filings and press releases. We use our website and social media to communicate with our subscribers, shareholders, and the public about the company, RenovaCare, Inc. development, and other corporate matters that are in the public domain. At this time, the company will not post information on social media that could be deemed to be material information unless that information was distributed to public distribution channels first. We encourage investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the information we post on the company's website and the social media channels listed below:

Facebook

Twitter

*This list may be updated from time to time.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

No statement herein should be considered an offer or a solicitation of an offer for the purchase or sale of any securities. This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although RenovaCare, Inc. (the "Company") believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements, which involve assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies, and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the timing and success of clinical and preclinical studies of product candidates, the potential timing and success of the Company's product programs through their individual product development and regulatory approval processes, adverse economic conditions, intense competition, lack of meaningful research results, entry of new competitors and products, inadequate capital, unexpected costs and operating deficits, increases in general and administrative costs, termination of contracts or agreements, obsolescence of the Company's technologies, technical problems with the Company's research, price increases for supplies and components, litigation and administrative proceedings involving the Company, the possible acquisition of new businesses or technologies that result in operating losses or that do not perform as anticipated, unanticipated losses, the possible fluctuation and volatility of the Company's operating results, financial condition and stock price, losses incurred in litigating and settling cases, dilution in the Company's ownership of its business, adverse publicity and news coverage, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and research scientists, and other risks. There can be no assurance that further research and development will validate and support the results of our preliminary research and studies. Further, there can be no assurance that the necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained or that the Company will be able to develop commercially viable products on the basis of its technologies. In addition, other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in the Company's most recent Form 10-Q and Form 10-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports and filings may be inspected and copied at the Public Reference Room maintained by the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission at 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. 20549. You can obtain information about operation of the Public Reference Room by calling the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission at 1-800-SEC-0330. The U.S. Securities Exchange Commission also maintains an Internet site that contains reports, proxy and information statements, and other information regarding issuers that file electronically with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission at http://www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect the events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180226006027/en/

Contacts:

RenovaCare Inc.

Drew Danielson, 888-398-0202

contact@renovacareinc.com