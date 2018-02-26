Award Winning Upscale Brand Makes its Debut in Kenya While Also Opening new Properties in the Middle East and Latin America

Another year of robust international expansion is underway for Hilton Garden Inn, the award-winning, upscale brand fromHilton (NYSE: HLT) known for its inviting atmosphere and warm service. Announcing several hotel openings stretching from South and Central America to the Middle East and Africa each property caters to the evolving needs of today's modern traveler.

"Hilton Garden Inn is proud to continue expansion into new countries like Kenya, while increasing its footprint in other key international destinations including Colombia's capital city, Bogotá," said John Greenleaf, global head, Hilton Garden Inn. "Our dedicated Team Members at each of our more than 770 properties across the globe look forward to welcoming each guest with a simple greeting that spans all cultures and borders: a warm and friendly smile."

New Property Highlights Include:

Hilton Garden Inn Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Kenya

This bright and modern hotel offering a great gateway to the best of all that Nairobi has to offer features a rooftop with heated, infinity swimming pool and a bar with an extensive menu of handcrafted cocktails.

Hilton Garden Inn Bogotá Airport, Colombia

Located just five minutes from El Dorado International Airport and 15 minutes from downtown Bogotá in the heart of the popular Ciudad Salitre neighborhood, this hotel offers evening room service, more than 6,800 feet of meeting space and easy access to the biking and walking trails at Simon Bolivar Park.

Hilton Garden Inn Mexico City Santa Fe, Mexico

An upscale modern hotel located in the city's corporate district, the hotel is adjacent to the Expo Santa Fe convention center near one of the biggest shopping centers in Latin America Centro Comercial Santa Fe offering a variety of shops, restaurants and recreational activities.

Hilton Garden Inn Adiyaman, Turkey

Located in the perfect spot to experience the city's rich heritage and culture, this hotel is close to Mount Nemrut and the Atatürk Dam Lake. It features a temperature-controlled swimming pool, sauna and a large restaurant with locally-inspired dishes and drinks.

These openings continue the brand's 2017 momentum in which one-third of new openings were in international destinations. This included key markets such as Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Manchester, England; Shanghai, China and Merida, Mexico.

Leveraging the brand's transformation of its award-winning food beverage offerings, there are numerous choices for diners in each hotel's restaurant, lounge and 24/7 retail space everything from handcrafted cocktails to locally-inspired small plates. Additionally, guest rooms are designed for work and comfort, with such features and amenities as large work desks, ergonomic chairs, Serta beds, a mini-fridge, HDTV and complementary Wi-Fi.

For more information about Hilton Garden Inn, please visit www.hgi.com or news.hgi.com.

About Hilton Garden Inn

About Hilton

