

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard continued to make dovish remarks Monday in support of low interest rates.



'If the Committee raises the policy rate substantially from here without other changes in the data, the policy setting could become restrictive,' Bullard said at the National Association of Business Economists conference.



Bullard has advocated gradual interest rate hikes, but recent said that four rate hikes in 2018 risks slowing the economy.



The recent drop in U.S. stocks has not caused much alarm for Fed policy makers, however.



'One thing about this sell-off in equity markets that just occurred, it did not seem to be associated with a re-think of global growth prospects or U.S. growth prospects, so in that sense, I think the sell-off was relatively benign compared with other ones that had been associated with some kind of market reassessment of risks globally,' Bullard said, according to Marketwatch.



