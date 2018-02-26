Adani Group has signed a MoU with Andhra Pradesh state government for the development of more than 1 GW of renewable energy in the state.Adani Group, India's energy giant, has committed the new investment worth INR 90+ billion ($1.39 billion) in the state at CII Partnership Summit 2018, held at APIIC Ground, Harbour Park, Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India from February 24-26, 2018. Adani Group has announced it via Twitter on February 24, 2018. The significant share of the investment will be used for the development of more than 1 GW of renewable energy in the southern state of India. However, ...

