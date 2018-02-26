Daily Bitcoin News UpdateBitcoin prices have been at the mercy of global politics for as long as we remember. It is woeful irony for crypto lovers that the market value of this decentralized alternative to fiat money is seemingly centralized in the hands of political power blocs.South Korea's hollow threats to ban Bitcoin gave us a thorough glimpse into what a Bitcoin crash looks like. BTC prices nosedived solely on the back of politically instigated fears.Then the soft position taken by the U.S. financial watchdogs showed us the bright side of crypto investing. BTC prices recouped part of their losses in the aftermath of a crypto-friendly U.S. Senate hearing,.

