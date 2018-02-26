sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

February 26, 2018

The following Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR') has received the number of shares as set out below. Following shareholder approval of the Directors' Remuneration Policy at the 2017 Annual General Meeting, the Deferred Bonus Plan was removed and 50% of the PDMR's annual bonus is delivered in cash and 50% is delivered in shares. Shares are subject to a three-year holding period, which continues to apply after PDMRs leave employment.

The Directors' Remuneration Policy can be found in the Royal Dutch Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2016 (www.shell.com/annualreport ).

PDMRDate AcquiredShare TypeNumber of shares delivered
John AbbottFebruary 26, 2018RDSB8,652

The Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Mark Edwards

Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

Shell Investor Relations

Europe: + 31 70 377 4540

United States: +1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)John
Last Name(s)Abbott
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusDownstream Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentB ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MM408
Nature of the transactionDelivery of 50% of bonus in shares
CurrencyGBP
Price22.85
Volume8,652
Total197,698.20
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
8,652
22.85
197,698.20
Date of transaction 26/02/2018
Place of transactionLondon

