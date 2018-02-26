Pathfinder Minerals' share prices fell dramatically on Monday after the company gave an update on its dispute over the ownership of mining licences in Mozambique. The Licences are currently held by the company's former business partner General Jacinto Veloso, who the company said has rejected the possibility of agreeing a negotiated settlement to solve the dispute. The English High Court ruled against former Mozambique government minister Veloso back in 2012, stating that the licences were ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...