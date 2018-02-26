Sales of new US single-family homes unexpectedly fell in January, according to official figures released on Monday. Data from the Commerce Department showed new home sales were down 7.8% to a seasonally-adjusted rate of 593,000 from a revised 643,000 in December. Economists had been expecting a 3.2% increase. New home sales were down 1% from January 2017's 599,000. Meanwhile, the median price of a new home was $323,000, down from $336,700 in December. House prices in the Midwest rose 15.4% in ...

