PR Newswire
London, February 26
|The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 23 February 2018, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Miton Asset Management Limited, is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to 23 February 2018 101.44p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 99.91p per ordinary share
26 February 2018
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45