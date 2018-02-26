Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2018) - China Minerals Mining Corporation (TSXV: CMV) (OTC Pink: HWTHF) ("China Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is making plans to evaluate the Erickson Tailings #1 (also known as TM-TSF #1) for its contained particulate gold and potential recovery.

The Cassiar Gold Property is a past producing gold property located in northern British Columbia between the towns of Dease Lake, B.C. and Watson Lake, Yukon Territory. The property covers the majority of the historical Cassiar Gold Camp with approximately 56,846 hectares. China Minerals has 100% interest in the property subject to a 2.5% NSR on 10 of the claims.

The property hosts the past producing Main (formerly Erickson), Cusac, Bain, Taurus, Sable, Plaza and series of Vollaug gold-bearing vein mines that had a total recording gold production of 350,651oz of gold. Approximately, 315,000 ounces were recovered through the 300 tonne per day Erickson plant operated principally between 1979 and 1999 from average head grades ranging from 10-32 g/t Au.

Mill records documented the estimated grade and quantity of tailings that were discharged to the TM-TSF #1 tailings facility. In the 1980's systematic sampling of those tailings with 33 test pits on a 50m grid pattern helped to quantity the tonnes and grade. Thickness of the TM-TSF #1 from this work demonstrated it varies between 3.2m and 4.70m thick but averages 3.7m thick over an area of 8ha. It was anticipated from these studies which included grain size analyses and bench scale testing that 50-60% of the contained gold in the tailings may be recoverable through a gravity-flotation flowsheet to generate a high grade flotation concentrate.

In the Company's Technical Report dated October 2, 2017, the author reported an Exploration Target on the TM-TSF#1 tailings based on the available Company information of 400,000 - 500,000 tonnes grading 0.97 - 1.25g/t Au. The potential quantity and grade of these exploration targets is conceptual in nature; there has been insufficient exploration to define a Mineral Resource and that it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the targets being delineated as a Mineral Resource.

At this time the Company wishes to re-evaluate the TM-TSF Tailings #1 by planning an infill sonic drill sampling program of the tailings with a density of 25m centers. Test work on the samples collected will include fire assays, grain size analyses and bench scale testing through a gravity-flotation flowsheet. The Company is looking into the permitting required for the infill sonic drill program.

Technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Paul Cowley, P.Geo., an Independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

