MoUs for four projects were signed at CII Partnership Summit 2018, held in Andhra Pradesh are valued at more than US$ 500 million and are expected to create jobs, alongside bringing in revenue and saving money.Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), Government of India, have announced an investment of more than $500 million for four projects in the state of Andhra Pradesh (AP). The projects undertake ventures in e-mobility, energy efficiency, smart metering and solar rooftop energy. MoUs were inked at CII Partnership Summit 2018, held at APIIC Ground, Harbour Park, Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...