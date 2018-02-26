MoUs for four projects were signed at CII Partnership Summit 2018, held in Andhra Pradesh are valued at more than US$ 500 million and are expected to create jobs, alongside bringing in revenue and saving money.Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), Government of India, have announced an investment of more than $500 million for four projects in the state of Andhra Pradesh (AP). The projects undertake ventures in e-mobility, energy efficiency, smart metering and solar rooftop energy. MoUs were inked at CII Partnership Summit 2018, held at APIIC Ground, Harbour Park, Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...