While President Trump has a range of options, all likely scenarios seem likely to result in a modest increase in the cost of solar installations. If it is not one thing, it is another. Only one month after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed 30% import duties on imported PV cells and modules, the nation's Commerce Department has recommended another set of trade sanctions on imported steel and aluminum, which would result in additional costs for solar installations. According to a note by Roth Capital Partners, the recommended tariffs and/or quotas by U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross would ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...