sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 26.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,23 Euro		+0,24
+8,03 %
WKN: A1H68U ISIN: US29269A1025 Ticker-Symbol: 9EY 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
ENDOCYTE INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ENDOCYTE INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,47
3,49
19:25
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ENDOCYTE INC
ENDOCYTE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ENDOCYTE INC3,23+8,03 %