Tariffs for Healthcare Reimbursement in France 2018

The French government has today announced that tariffs to reimburse healthcare will be decreased by 1.2% from March 1, 2018 compared to the 2017 tariff levels

PR Newswire

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Feb. 26, 2018

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The price reduction of 1.2% is slightly better than Capio's expectations for the French market for 2018. The final impact of the price reduction is depending on the price change per treatment, and the full price information has not yet been made public. Further details is expected to be announced by the French government later this week. New tariffs is valid until February 28, 2019.

Link to the press release from the French ministry of health (in French):

http://solidarites-sante.gouv.fr/IMG/pdf/180226-cp_campagne_tarifaire_2018-2.pdf

For information, please contact:

Olof Bengtsson, CFO
Telephone: +46-761-18-74-69

Kristina Ekeblad, IR manager
Telephone: +46-708-31-19-40

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/capio-ab/r/tariffs-for-healthcare-reimbursement-in-france-2018,c2460384

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/277/2460384/797724.pdf

Press release (PDF)


© 2018 PR Newswire