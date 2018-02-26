Shareholders Foundation, Inc.: Lawsuit for Investors in Shares of Quantum Corp. (NYSE: QTM) Announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2018 / The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in Quantum Corp. (NYSE: QTM) shares.

Investors who purchased shares of Quantum Corp.(NYSE: QTM) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On February 8, 2018, Quantum Corp. announced that it received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on January 11, 2018 regarding its accounting practices and internal controls related to revenue recognition for transactions commencing April 1, 2016. Quantum Corp. further stated it was postponing the release of its fiscal third quarter 2018 results and earnings conference call so that its audit committee could complete an investigation into Quantum's accounting matters and related internal controls.

The plaintiff alleges that Quantum Corp. was inappropriately recognizing certain revenues since at least April 2016, that Quantum Corp. lacked adequate controls over accounting and financial reporting, that as a result, Quantum Corp. was subject to increased regulatory scrutiny and potential fines, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Quantum's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

