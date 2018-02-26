Wuhan General Group (China), Inc.: SDT Holdings Engage SENECA Engineering for its Battery Project in Quebec

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2018 / SDT Holdings, Inc. / Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTC PINK: WUHN) (the "Company").

The Company announced that it has contracted since December 2017, SENECA, an engineering consulting firm to help engineer and design the planned research battery factory announced by SDET earlier this month.

"Plans for the project are finalized, and the selection of SENECA as the project's contractor is an essential first step to beginning the project. With their strong industry experience knowledge of the industrial process, requirements for rechargeable batteries and scalability, SENECA is an ideal partner to bring the project to terms," stated Ramy Kamaneh, CEO of SDT Holdings, Inc.

"We are honored that SDET has chosen SENECA to assist them in this current project," said Raymond Simoneau Ing. P.Eng., MBA, Partner, and Vice-President. "SENECA Engineering now employs over 75 experts which have helped realize thousands of industrial projects in some 15 countries, ranging from the smallest changes to an existing plant to the construction of entire commercial plants. We are excited to be working alongside SDET as their EPCM ("Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management") firm on this important project." Our project teams have been and currently involved in the following innovation-related projects related to the rechargeable batteries:

LFP (lithium iron phosphate) cathode material

Hard Rock Spodumene Lithium Salts Conversion demonstration plant (battery grade)

Synthetic graphene plant (for the Li-ion battery anode)

High Purity Graphite anode material for the rechargeable battery.

LMP (lithium metal polymer) process design and plant development

For more information about SENECA Engineering, visit us at www.seneca.ca/en/

Strategic Development of Electrification Technology (SDET) is a Quebec-based enterprise that specializes in the research and development, prototyping, benchmarking and piloting of industrial batteries. The company also produces low-cost, high-performance battery cells designed for a wide-range of heavy-duty industrial electric equipment. These cells are known to have exceptional autonomy and ultra-rapid recharge capabilities, without any degradation or loss of lifecycle.

SDT Holdings, Inc. is a Montreal-based industrial technology holding company that focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of its four subsidiaries, specializing in these areas: mining electrification, cryptocurrencies / blockchain, industrial batteries, internet of things and artificial intelligence for the industrial market. Dedicated to supplying quality, innovative technologies and battery solutions, SDT Holdings services the transport, mining, agricultural, industrial and earthmoving industries.

