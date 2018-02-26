Regulatory News:

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Pursuant to implementing Directive of Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on the abuses of market and in accordance with Article 241-4 of the AMF General Regulation, Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) hereby discloses the transactions in its own shares

Name of the Issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the

transaction Identity code of the

financial instrument

(Code ISIN) Total daily volume (in

number of shares) Daily weighted average

purchase price of the

shares Market SOPRA STERIA 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 20/02/2018 FR0000050809 8361 155,7392 Euronext SOPRA STERIA 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 21/02/2018 FR0000050809 2722 461,7 Euronext

Detail transaction by transaction

Name of the Issuer Identity code of the Issuer Name of the

Broker Identity

code of the

Broker Day/Hour of the transaction

(CET) (CET) Identity code

of the financial

instrument Price per

unit Currency Quantity

bought Identity

code of the

Market Reference

number of the

transaction Purpose of the

buyback SOPRA STERIA 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO CIE 585 2018-02-20T09:59:05+01:00 FR0000050809 156,50 euro 1 000 025 26021733 Employee share SOPRA STERIA 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO CIE 585 2018-02-20T09:59:34+01:00 FR0000050809 156,00 euro 2 000 025 26021769 Employee share SOPRA STERIA 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO CIE 585 2018-02-20T10:00:19+01:00 FR0000050809 155,50 euro 5 361 025 26021781 Employee share SOPRA STERIA 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO CIE 585 2018-02-21T16:47:14+01:00 FR0000050809 161,70 euro 2 722 025 26065662 Employee share

