Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Pursuant to implementing Directive of Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on the abuses of market and in accordance with Article 241-4 of the AMF General Regulation, Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) hereby discloses the transactions in its own shares
|Name of the Issuer
|Identity code of the Issuer
|
Day of the
|
Identity code of the
|
Total daily volume (in
|
Daily weighted average
|Market
|SOPRA STERIA
|96950020QIOHAAK9V551
|20/02/2018
|FR0000050809
|8361
|155,7392
|Euronext
|SOPRA STERIA
|96950020QIOHAAK9V551
|21/02/2018
|FR0000050809
|2722
|461,7
|Euronext
Detail transaction by transaction
|Name of the Issuer
|Identity code of the Issuer
|
Name of the
|
Identity
|
Day/Hour of the transaction
|
(CET) Identity code
|
Price per
|Currency
|
Quantity
|
Identity
|
Reference
|
Purpose of the
|SOPRA STERIA
|96950020QIOHAAK9V551
|ODDO CIE
|585
|2018-02-20T09:59:05+01:00
|FR0000050809
|156,50
|euro
|1 000
|025
|26021733
|Employee share
|SOPRA STERIA
|96950020QIOHAAK9V551
|ODDO CIE
|585
|2018-02-20T09:59:34+01:00
|FR0000050809
|156,00
|euro
|2 000
|025
|26021769
|Employee share
|SOPRA STERIA
|96950020QIOHAAK9V551
|ODDO CIE
|585
|2018-02-20T10:00:19+01:00
|FR0000050809
|155,50
|euro
|5 361
|025
|26021781
|Employee share
|SOPRA STERIA
|96950020QIOHAAK9V551
|ODDO CIE
|585
|2018-02-21T16:47:14+01:00
|FR0000050809
|161,70
|euro
|2 722
|025
|26065662
|Employee share
