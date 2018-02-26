ZTE to Launch C-V2X Module to Drive Commercialization of C-V2X

C-V2X Module Aims to Utilize Qualcomm 9150 C-V2X Chipset Solution in Next Generation Vehicles and Roadside Infrastructure

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Mobile Devices today announced they will be working with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, to drive the commercialization of cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) communications technology. These efforts build upon a broad industry commitment to help drive the commercialization of this technology for enhanced vehicular safety, improved traffic efficiency, and to pave the way for autonomous driving.

ZTE will demonstrate the future of connected car solutions at Mobile World Congress 2018 with an interactive demonstration at the ZTE booth.

"As a global industry leader, ZTE is committed to the development of technologies that will lead the way to the 5G, connected car, and IoT future. We are excited to deepen our relationship with Qualcomm Technologies as we develop and implement C-V2X wireless communication technologyto drive the commercialization of C-V2X in the near future," said Jeff Yee, Vice President of Product Marketing and Strategy at ZTE Mobile Devices. "Our deep understanding of end-to-end solutions enables us to be the first Chinese module manufacturer to announce a C-V2X module and test terminalsbased on the Qualcomm9150 C-V2X chipset , providing strong support for testing and commercialization of C-V2X. ZTElooks forward to workingtogether with QualcommTechnologiesandthe broad ecosysteminpromotingthe integration and development of C-V2X for improvements in driving safety, traffic efficiency, environmental protection, and autonomous driving."

ZTE is a global leader in 5G innovation, providing connectivity in more than 160 countries around the world. As a global leading provider of end-to-end network solutions, ZTE is able to provide a comprehensive approach and innovative solutions to pave the way for autonomous driving in the future 5G era.

ZTE is committed to the development and application of C-V2X wireless communication technologies such as C-V2X and 5G in the field of connected cars, focusing the connection service and providing an end-to-end solution.ZTE connected car solutions have been currently commercial in China with leading automotive companies, as well as in Europe and other segments.

"We are pleased ZTE has expressed their interest in accelerating C-V2X direct communications using the Qualcomm9150 C-V2X chipset," said Nakul Duggal, vice president of product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Qualcomm Technologies and ZTE have a long history of collaboration to provide innovative communication technology solutions. The Qualcomm 9150 C-V2X chipset solution is designed to allow low latency communications for Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle-to-Roadside Infrastructure (V2I), and Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P) operations without the involvement of a cellular network by operating on a designed and harmonized 5.9 GHz ITS spectrum."

About ZTE Mobile Devices

ZTE Mobile Devices is a division of ZTE Corporation, a global telecommunications equipment, networks and mobile devices company headquartered in Shenzhen, China. ZTE is a publicly traded company listed on the Hong Kong and Shenzhen stock exchanges.

ZTE has partnered with 231 major carriers, including the world's top 50 carriers around the globe. ZTE is the only Chinese company that has been ranked top 3 for seven consecutive years, and has been ranked No.1 three times in terms of the number of PCT international patents applied from 2010 to 2016.

As one of the world's leading smart devices makers, ZTE has been engaged in the research, development and manufacturing of mobile phones since 1998, with 20 years of history. ZTE is doing business in more than 160 countries and regions globally. For more information, please visit: www.ztedevice.com