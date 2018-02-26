Middle East Media Research Institute: New MEMRI YouTube Channel Distributes Translated Video Content from the Middle East, South Asia, and Russia

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2018 / The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), founded in 1998, has announced the launch of its newly redesigned YouTube channel. The channel features clips from the MEMRI TV Project, which translates broadcast and online video news, analysis, commentary, mosque sermons, and cultural trends from around the Middle East, South Asia, and Russia.

"MEMRI was created to help bridge the language gap between the Middle East, South Asia, and Russia," said MEMRI founder and president Yigal Carmon. "In addition to our websites, our YouTube channel is another way of providing translations from those regions, to inform our viewers about what is being said on the airwaves and the impact it may have, from the global to the individual level."

MEMRI, which recently marked its 20th year of publishing timely translations of Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, and Turkish media, provides original analysis of ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and other trends to its audience. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish, and Hebrew.

"With over 250 million views of our clips, and an average of 15 new clips a week, we are proud to present this newly launched YouTube channel to help us more effectively and efficiently distribute our translated content from Arab, Iranian, South Asian, and Russian channels to our readers and viewers," said Executive Director Steven Stalinsky. "Our subjects range from news and analysis about reform in the Middle East and the other regions we cover to terrorism, anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial in these regions, and our clips have been aired by major news media - CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, Fox, and others."

Over the years, MEMRI has expanded from providing readers with translations of news content related to the Middle East to launching comprehensive projects on topics vital to legislators and government, military, and law enforcement. The newest projects are the Cyber Jihad Lab, which monitors, tracks, translates, and researches jihadi and other types of hacktivist groups, with a focus on their use of encryption and other technologies, and the Russian Media Studies Project, which reveals what Russian officials, media, commentators, think tanks, and others are saying about the US, the West, and NATO.

MEMRI's research appears in media publications around the world.

