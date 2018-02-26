First HIFU center to offer both MR and US guided HIFU to patients

Regulatory News:

THERACLION (Euronext Growth, FR0010120402 ALTHE) (Paris:ALTHE), a company specialized in leading-edge medical equipment for echotherapy, today announces its first sale in Catalonia, Spain.

Theraclion announces today that the ResoFus Alomar, Barcelona, Spain has acquired an Echopulse system for the CMDA, CENTRE MÈDIC DIAGNÒSTIC ALOMAR. CMDA will be the first medical center in Catalonia to offer echotherapy (ultrasound-guided high intensity focused ultrasound HIFU) to their patients for both thyroid nodules and breast fibroadenomas.

CMDA is a diagnostic imaging group in the region of Catalonia and the Balearic Islands and comprises 22 diagnostic centers. It represents the first HIFU powerhouse offering dedicated MR guided HIFU and ultrasound guided HIFU: HIFU treatments cover uterine fibroids (myomas) and uterine adenomyosis, osteoid osteoma for patients with benign bone lesions, essential tremor, Parkinson's disease and prostate cancer. With the advent of Echopulse, HIFU is now also used to treat thyroid nodules and breast fibroadenoma.

"We are passionate about offering non-invasive treatment options to preserve our patients' quality of life. We have seen rapidly growing interest in our technologies in gynecology, neurology and urology and are convinced that Echopulse completes our HIFU based-treatment offering and will drive our future development", says Antonio Alomar, CEO of CMDA and ResoFus Alomar.

"Within only a few months, I have developed an important activity in Zaragoza and am pleased to be able to bring my experience to patients in Barcelona" says Prof. Dr. Pedro Pablo Ortíz Remacha, endocrinologist, professor at University of Zaragoza and owner of the Zaragoza echotherapy center.

"We are extremely pleased to see an MR-HIFU provider take the next step and offer both US -guided and MR-guided HIFU. The HIFU community represents a significant market and represents almost one thousand centers within Europe and the world. All of these centers could acquire echotherapy technology and position themselves as HIFU centers of excellence with a complete offering for patients who seek alternatives to surgical interventions," says David Caumartin, CEO Theraclion.

About Theraclion

Theraclion is a French company specializing in high-tech medical equipment using therapeutic ultrasound. Drawing on leading-edge technologies, Theraclion has designed and manufactured an innovative solution for echotherapy, the Echopulse, allowing non-invasive tumor treatment through ultrasound-guided high-intensity focused ultrasound. Theraclion is ISO 13485 certified and has received the CE mark for non-invasive ablation of breast fibroadenomas and thyroid nodules. Based in Malakoff, near Paris, France Theraclion has brought together a team of 35 people, 50% of whom are dedicated to R&D and clinical trials. For more information, please visit Theraclion's website: www.theraclion.com

Theraclion is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

PEA-PME eligible

Mnemonic: ALTHE ISIN Code: FR0010120402

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180226006140/en/

Contacts:

Theraclion

David Caumartin, Tel.: +33 (0)1 55 48 90 70

Chief Executive Officer

david.caumartin@theraclion.com

or

Press Relations

Anja Kleber, Tel: +33 (0)1 55 48 90 70

VP Marketing Market Access

anja.kleber@theraclion.com