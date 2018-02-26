sprite-preloader
PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire
London, February 26

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company') announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:26 February 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):73,904 shares
Highest price paid per share (pence):26.8000p
Lowest price paid per share (pence):26.5000p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):26.6991p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,423,544,732 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,423,544,732 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

26 FEBRUARY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
369826.6516:27:19London Stock Exchange
183526.6516:25:22London Stock Exchange
204726.6516:25:21London Stock Exchange
358626.7016:22:08London Stock Exchange
196926.6516:18:00London Stock Exchange
389626.7016:15:58London Stock Exchange
409126.6515:43:16London Stock Exchange
57526.6015:36:12London Stock Exchange
162326.6015:33:39London Stock Exchange
200726.6015:33:39London Stock Exchange
94626.6515:09:21London Stock Exchange
201826.6515:08:59London Stock Exchange
81126.6515:08:59London Stock Exchange
352926.6014:27:45London Stock Exchange
357026.7514:15:32London Stock Exchange
265726.7014:00:39London Stock Exchange
113226.7012:02:39London Stock Exchange
385726.7511:46:44London Stock Exchange
380226.7511:46:44London Stock Exchange
350926.7511:46:44London Stock Exchange
436126.8011:38:00London Stock Exchange
633626.8011:04:16London Stock Exchange
97626.8011:04:16London Stock Exchange
385626.7510:29:31London Stock Exchange
369326.7510:10:48London Stock Exchange
352426.5008:31:53London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


