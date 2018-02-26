Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company') announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 26 February 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 73,904 shares Highest price paid per share (pence): 26.8000p Lowest price paid per share (pence): 26.5000p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 26.6991p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,423,544,732 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,423,544,732 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

26 FEBRUARY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 3698 26.65 16:27:19 London Stock Exchange 1835 26.65 16:25:22 London Stock Exchange 2047 26.65 16:25:21 London Stock Exchange 3586 26.70 16:22:08 London Stock Exchange 1969 26.65 16:18:00 London Stock Exchange 3896 26.70 16:15:58 London Stock Exchange 4091 26.65 15:43:16 London Stock Exchange 575 26.60 15:36:12 London Stock Exchange 1623 26.60 15:33:39 London Stock Exchange 2007 26.60 15:33:39 London Stock Exchange 946 26.65 15:09:21 London Stock Exchange 2018 26.65 15:08:59 London Stock Exchange 811 26.65 15:08:59 London Stock Exchange 3529 26.60 14:27:45 London Stock Exchange 3570 26.75 14:15:32 London Stock Exchange 2657 26.70 14:00:39 London Stock Exchange 1132 26.70 12:02:39 London Stock Exchange 3857 26.75 11:46:44 London Stock Exchange 3802 26.75 11:46:44 London Stock Exchange 3509 26.75 11:46:44 London Stock Exchange 4361 26.80 11:38:00 London Stock Exchange 6336 26.80 11:04:16 London Stock Exchange 976 26.80 11:04:16 London Stock Exchange 3856 26.75 10:29:31 London Stock Exchange 3693 26.75 10:10:48 London Stock Exchange 3524 26.50 08:31:53 London Stock Exchange

