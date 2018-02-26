The symposium will take a retrospective look at the changes made with the introduction of ShearWave Elastography (SWE) in everyday medical practice and there will be presentations on the benefits of using SWE in two indications: breast and liver.

SuperSonic Imagine (Paris:SSI) (Euronext: SSI, FR0010526814), a company specializing in ultrasound medical imaging, announced today it will be presenting its premium ultrasound machine Aixplorer Ultimate at the European Congress of Radiology, which will be held in Vienna from 28 February to 4 March 2018.

"We are extremely pleased to introduce Aixplorer Ultimate to the European scientific community. Since 2009, when our ultrasound system was first launched on the market, SuperSonic Imagine has been constantly revolutionizing and enhancing the everyday medical practice of physicians by providing them with reliable information and thus improving patient management," explained Michèle Lesieur, CEO of SuperSonic Imagine. "We recently obtained FDA 510K clearance for clinical management of liver diseases*, as a further proof of SuperSonic Imagine's clinical commitment to demonstrating improved clinical care of adult patients suffering from liver diseases such as fibrosis and steatosis through tools that measure liver stiffness or brightness. Extensive clinical validation was performed to warrant such claims. We are witnessing a radical paradigm shift in the care of these patients."

Aixplorer Ultimate, a versatile, comprehensive and ultra-fast ultrasound system

Featuring technology that allows it to acquire images around 200 times faster than conventional ultrasound systems, Aixplorer Ultimate comes with a new design and a new simpler and more intuitive user interface. Aixplorer Ultimate also boasts 4.5 times more computing power than on previous models. SuperSonic Imagine can therefore improve the development of non-invasive assessment tools, especially for evaluating the severity of breast cancer or liver disease.

In order to offer physicians increased reliability during procedures guided by ultrasound, whilst improving comfort and safety for patients, SuperSonic Imagine has developed an UltraFast innovation: Needle PL.U.S. During biopsies, the application enables physicians to view anatomical structures and biopsy needles simultaneously and predict their trajectory in real time with a high level of precision.

This new innovation (Needle PL.U.S.) joins the other modalities introduced over the last nine years by SuperSonic Imagine: ShearWave elastography (SWE), which is used to view and measure the stiffness of tissues in real time using colour mapping, Doppler UltraFast, which combines Pulsed Doppler and Colour Doppler in a single pass, Angio PL.U.S, which offers unrivalled resolution for imaging microvascularisation in lesions, and TriVu (B mode SWE + Color+), a new triplex modality combining morphological and functional information in a single examination.

These innovations have proven their benefits in patient radiology, the most notable of which are diagnostic assistance, better characterisation of lesions, biopsy assistance, treatment monitoring, evaluation of chronic liver diseases and prediction of complications. The benefits of ShearWave elastography in various indications have been proven in more than 400 scientific publications.

SuperSonic Imagine Symposium on Wednesday, 28 February between 12.30 pm and 1.30 pm, room M3

Title: ShearWave elastography by SuperSonic Imagine: setting new standards in ultrasound elastography.

Moderator:

Jacques Souquet, Founder, VP and Chief Innovation Officer at SuperSonic Imagine

Session 1: Retrospective look at ShearWave Elastography: Evolution and new implementations

Speaker:

Jérémy Bercoff, Co-Founder, VP and Chief Scientific Technology Officer at SuperSonic Imagine

Session 2 State of the art on Supersonic ShearWave Elastography and future needs

Speakers:

Dr Foucauld Chamming's, Institut Bergonié, Bordeaux, France for breast imaging

Prof. Olivier Lucidarme, Head of General Oncological Radiology at AP-HP Pitié-Salpêtrière, France, for liver imaging

For more information, read the Press Release of February 1st, 2018, here.

About SuperSonic Imagine

Founded in 2005 and based in Aix-en-Provence (France), Supersonic Imagine is a company that specialises in medical imaging. The company designs, develops and markets a revolutionary ultrasound platform, Aixplorer, which uses the UltraFast technology that can acquire images around 200 times faster than conventional ultrasound systems. In addition to providing exceptional image quality, this unique technology is the foundation of several innovations which have changed the paradigm of ultrasound imaging: ShearWave Elastography (SWE), UltraFast Doppler technology, Angio PL.U.S Planewave UltraSensitive Imaging and, more recently, TriVu. ShearWave Elastography allows physicians to visualise and analyse the stiffness of tissue in real-time using a reliable, reproducible and non-invasive procedure. This is an important parameter in diagnosing potentially malignant lesions or other diseased tissue. As of today, over 300 publications have demonstrated the value of SWE in the care of patients with a wide range of diseases. The UltraFast Doppler combines colour flow imaging and pulsed wave Doppler into one simple test, providing physicians with the results of both simultaneously, therefore enhancing the efficiency. The latest innovation, Angio PL.U.S, provides a higher level of microvascular imaging through significantly improved colour sensitivity and spatial resolution, while maintaining exceptional 2D image quality. SuperSonic Imagine has been granted regulatory clearances for the commercialisation of Aixplorer on the main markets. Since April 2014, the SuperSonic Imagine company has been listed on Euronext (symbol: SSI).

European Congress of Radiology (ECR)

28 February to 4 March 2018

Austria Center Vienna

Stand 504, Expo X5

