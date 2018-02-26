CRU Hires New Head of Nitrogen Analysis

LONDON, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

We are delighted to announce that Laura Cross will be joining CRU's Fertilizer team as Head of Nitrogen Analysis to further develop CRU's market-leading Market Outlooks and Cost reports.

Laura has worked with Integer for the past eight years, where she has developed a dynamic reputation across the fertilizer industry for her insightful and thorough analysis of the nitrogen market. Laura will work alongside current Head of Nitrogen, Doug Hoadley, who will continue to deliver his unmatched experience to the Nitrogen team, the broader Fertilizer team and CRU clients.

Nick Edwards, General Manager of Analysis at CRU, states "We are very pleased that Laura Cross will be joining CRU. Her strong industry reputation will enhance our Nitrogen services, especially as she works closely with Doug Hoadley and the team. It is important that our analysts continue to promote our strengths of customer intimacy and primary research alongside our transparent and robust methodologies - Laura is the ideal fit for CRU."

CRU's 2018 editions of the market-leading Nitrogen Cost service and Nitrates report are now published. The cost service provides a granular breakdown of production costs for 94% of global urea capacity and 88% of global ammonia capacity, covering 311 plants. The Nitrates report covers the ever-changing dynamics of the FGAN, CAN and UAN markets at a key time, as premiums are squeezed by new supply and demand pressures.

