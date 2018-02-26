As from March 1, 2018, subscription rights issued by Cell Impact AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until March 13, 2018.



Instrument: Subscription rights ------------------------------------------------ Short name: CI TR B ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0010921601 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 151316 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------



As from March 1, 2018, paid subscription shares issued by Cell Impact AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares ------------------------------------------------ Short name: CI BTA B ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0010921619 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 151317 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank AB. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 (0)8 463 80 00.