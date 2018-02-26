The "Thought Leader Compensation Rates for Italy KOLs: FMV/Fee Schedules for Thought Leaders Urology" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Thought Leader Compensation Rates for Italy KOLs Urology presents hourly and half-day flat compensation rates for four (4) Thought Leader levels based on degree of influence.

The analysis includes rates for six (6) specific activities as well as for other non-specified activities. The findings presented in this report result from the input from executives at 5 life science organizations.

This study presents fair-market value (FMV) compensation rates by percentiles, with averages, for six (6) activities as well as for non-specific activities, for four (4) levels of Thought Leader influences (rare, international, national and local) in 14 charts.

The research findings deliver markets rates used in the conduct of exchanges with Thought Leaders. These payment benchmarks help legal, compliance and medical affair executives refine and support the development of fee schedules that are aligned with market conditions.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

2. Definitions

Therapeutic Area

Thought Leader Levels

Hourly Rates

Flat Rates

3. Flat Rates

Advisory Board Lead

Advisory Board Non-lead

Consulting Scientific Clinical Content

Consulting Commercial Content

Speaking Scientific Clinical Content

Speaking Commercial Content

Other Activities

4. Hourly Rates

Advisory Board Lead

Advisory Board Non-lead

Consulting Scientific Clinical Content

Consulting Commercial Content

Speaking Scientific Clinical Content

Speaking Commercial Content

Other Activities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5kk663/thought_leader?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180226006180/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Urology and Nephrology