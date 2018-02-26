London's FTSE 100 was up 0.6% to 7,289.51 in afternoon trade on Monday, with AB Foods leading the gains. Associated British Foods was the standout gainer after it reported a rare decline in sales at its Primark retail arm in the first half of the year but said its full year outlook was unaltered. In a pre-close trading update ahead of its 3 March half-year results, the FTSE 100 group said adjusted operating profits were looking to be "in line" with the £652m produced a year ago, with earnings ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...