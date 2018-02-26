Multinational provider of precision, minimally-invasive leak detection and remediation solutions, Water Intelligence, announced a contract between its Sydney, Australia corporate location and Hunter Water Corporation, a state-owned water company, on Monday. The AIM-traded firm said the multi-year contract should add at least AUD 0.3m to its location's sales for 2018, with similar amounts expected over each of the next two years. It said there were also opportunities to increase the scope of work ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...