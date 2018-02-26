Vehicle telematics services supplier Quartix Holdings announced its audited results for the year ended 31 December on Monday, with group revenue increasing 5% to £24.5m. The AIM-traded firm said fleet revenue was up 14% to £17.0m, while insurance revenue declined 12% to £7.5m. Its operating profit improved 1% to £6.6m, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and share-based payment expense rose 6% to £7.2m. The company's profit before tax increased 1% to £6.6m. ...

