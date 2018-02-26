High-end embedded computer boards specialist Concurrent Technologies announced a further addition to its range of VPX I/O boards on Monday. The AIM-traded firm said the BA 2TR/502 is a multi-channel gigabit ethernet board, providing a convenient method of introducing up to four additional fast networking interfaces within a system. It said the board could be used alongside its range of high performance processors, and was available in variants suitable for both commercial and harsh environments. ...

