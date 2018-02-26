Specialist medical imaging technology company Feedback announced its unaudited results for the six months ended 30 November on Monday, with revenue rising to £0.22m from £0.2m a year earlier. The AIM-traded firm's loss after tax widened to £0.35m from £0.13m, while its loss before interest, tax and amortisation for the six month period was £0.34m, compared to £0.12m. Cash as at 30 November stood at £0.27m. On the operational front, the company's board highlighted the signing of exclusive ...

