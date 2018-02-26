sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 26.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,326 Euro		+0,044
+1,03 %
WKN: A2AEEQ ISIN: GB00BYM8GJ06 Ticker-Symbol: A04 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
ASCENTIAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ASCENTIAL PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,454
4,694
19:32
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ASCENTIAL PLC
ASCENTIAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ASCENTIAL PLC4,326+1,03 %