Strategic Equity Capital plc

LEI Number 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

26 February 2018

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

On 26 February 2018, Strategic Equity Capital plc ("the Company') bought 18,900 Ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the capital of the Company (the "Ordinary shares') to be held in treasury, at a price of 229.78 pence per Ordinary share.

Following the purchase of the above Ordinary shares, the Company's issued share capital consists of 69,858,891 Ordinary shares, of which 2,198,050 Ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is now 67,660,841.

The above figure (67,660,841) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for he calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

PATAC Limited (Secretary) 0131 538 1400

Canaccord Genuity Limited 020 7523 8000

Andrew Zychowski

Lucy Lewis