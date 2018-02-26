The "Thought Leader Compensation Rates for Italy KOLs: FMV/Fee Schedules for Thought Leaders Surgery-Trauma" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Thought Leader Compensation Rates for Italy KOLs Surgery presents hourly and half-day flat compensation rates for four (4) Thought Leader levels based on degree of influence.
The analysis includes rates for six (6) specific activities as well as for other non-specified activities. The findings presented in this report result from the input from executives at 7 life science organizations.
This study presents fair-market value (FMV) compensation rates by percentiles, with averages, for six (6) activities as well as for non-specific activities, for four (4) levels of Thought Leader influences (rare, international, national and local) in 14 charts.
The research findings deliver markets rates used in the conduct of exchanges with Thought Leaders. These payment benchmarks help legal, compliance and medical affair executives refine and support the development of fee schedules that are aligned with market conditions.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. Definitions
- Therapeutic Area
- Thought Leader Levels
- Hourly Rates
- Flat Rates
3. Flat Rates
- Advisory Board Lead
- Advisory Board Non-lead
- Consulting Scientific Clinical Content
- Consulting Commercial Content
- Speaking Scientific Clinical Content
- Speaking Commercial Content
- Other Activities
4. Hourly Rates
- Advisory Board Lead
- Advisory Board Non-lead
- Consulting Scientific Clinical Content
- Consulting Commercial Content
- Speaking Scientific Clinical Content
- Speaking Commercial Content
- Other Activities
