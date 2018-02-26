World premiere in Deinococcus fermentation successfully performed at the several cubic meters scale;

The first batch of carotenoid formulated for cosmetic use is now available;

The commercial launch will take place in April 2018 at the In-Cosmetics tradeshow in Amsterdam.

DEINOVE (Paris:ALDEI) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI), a biotech company that discovers, develops, and produces high-value compounds from rare bacteria, notably from the Deinococcus genus, announces having produced the first industrial batch of its innovative carotenoid. DEINOVE will launch this new cosmetic active ingredient at this year's In-Cosmetics1 tradeshow, April 17 to 19 in Amsterdam (Netherlands).

DEINOVE, a pioneer in bacterial fermentation based on Deinococcus

As announced in December, the scale-up of the fermentation production process was carried out on the technological platform of the BIOGIS Center at SAS PIVERT. After a technology transfer stage, a first production of several cubic meters was successfully completed.

The biomass produced followed an original and environmentally-friendly process, developed in collaboration with PROCESSIUM, for extraction, purification, and formulation, resulting in the first industrial batch of the end product. DEINOVE selected VEG'EXTRA, a specialist in extraction, as a provider for these downstream processing steps.

An imminent commercial launch

This carotenoid developed by DEINOVE has great potential for commercialization: formulated in a biological vegetable oil, this innovative active molecule is perfectly adapted to the incorporation in skincare creams and can therefore be used by various cosmetic companies. DEINOVE intends to address the growing market of cosmetic active ingredients, estimated at $1.6 billion, all functionalities taken together.

The commercial launch is planned for the beginning of the 2nd quarter of 2018. In the meantime, the DEINOVE teams are finalizing the implementation of additional efficacy tests, including consumer tests, which will validate the product claims and support the sales arguments. The Company is also working on the packaging of the ingredient in the form of samples adapted to the needs of the cosmetics industry.

Emmanuel PETIOT, CEO of DEINOVE, stated: "We are proud to have reached this new significant milestone. Our teams and our partners have achieved a real technological feat by scaling-up our Deinococcus fermentation. It is extremely exciting to see several years of research and development in the form of a commercial product. DEINOVE starts a new chapter of its young history."

