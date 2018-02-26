A.M. Best has released 2017 annual insurance company data to subscribers of:

Best's Statement File P/C and L/H, US

and Best's Schedule P

Best's Insurance Reports P/C and L/H, US

Data from insurers that have completed their filings to date is now available via BestLink, A.M. Best's comprehensive online service, which provides access to financials, ratings, reports and more. Data is also available through the BestLink for Excel add-in and A.M. Best's Financial Data Feed. For more information, visit http://www.ambest.com/sales/bestlinkgateway.

Best's Key Rating Guide P/C and L/H, US (online) also contains data from insurers that have completed their filings to date.

Best's Statement File Life/Annuity, US has been renamed Best's Statement File L/H, US for 2018.

