Beezy announces PocketFlow'

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Beezy Inc., the Intelligent Workplace for Microsoft Office 365 and SharePoint - unveiled PocketFlow', a new mobile app exclusively focused on business processes and mobile productivity.

Many workflow solutions send email notifications to users letting them know they need to take action on some item, and most of the times this notification includes a link to an external system. By avoiding context switching, PocketFlow' improves productivity exponentially and boosts user adoption.

"Over the last few months we've seen a really big appetite for our Intelligent Workflows', which brings business processes from third-party systems into the digital workplace. Since we have recently been working on new cool features around messaging, bots and mobility, we have decided to combine it all into a processes dedicated app. Our pilot customers love the concept, especially those with a considerable amount of deskless workers," said Maximo Castagno, Chief Product Officer at Beezy.

PocketFlow' allows users on-the-go to easily trigger workflows using a natural language conversation with the Beezy Bot', which becomes the primary interface between a user and the organization he or she works for.The Beezy Bot' understands the user's intent, the process and the data points that are required to complete the user's request.

Mobile workflows in PocketFlow' can also be triggered by events in third-party legacy systems, and are then unbundled into Action Cards' focused on single-purpose units of work, allowing users to take action on business processes that need their attention.

The following video shows PocketFlow' in action through a very typical use case leveraging the Salesforce integration:https://beezy.wistia.com/medias/ti913pjwae

The new app uses the Beezy connectors for leading workflow and process automation platforms like K2, Nintex, and Microsoft Flow.

"In September last year, we launched Intelligent Workflows' as the foundation to bring business processes and intelligence combined into the digital workplace. By providing an easy to use consumer-like user experience to the most common workflow platforms, our partners can very rapidly build engaging productivity solutions orchestrating several third-party legacy systems like Salesforce, SAP SuccessFactors, Workday, DocuSign, Box, Zendesk and many others," said Jordi Plana, Beezy CEO.

"With PocketFlow' we are reinventing how employees interact with their enterprise systems. PocketFlow' does not aim at replacing the entire functionality set of any of those third-party apps, it just targets those actions that you should be able to do extremely quickly on the move. For too long, mobile workers have only been able to consume information. We now bring extreme productivity to them."

About Beezy: Beezy is the intelligent workplace for Microsoft Office 365 and SharePoint. By extending the Microsoft productivity stack, Beezy unifies the digital workplace and empowers users to communicate, share and collaborate better, whether on-premises, in the cloud or in hybrid environments.

Large customers such as Monster, Vodafone, ZF, US Treasury and many more benefit from the full functionality of an intelligent, modern digital workplace that brings together Collaboration, Communication, Knowledge and Processes.

