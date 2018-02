FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Shares of General Electric (GE) have moved notably lower during trading on Monday, slumping by 1.8 percent. Earlier in the session, GE hit its lowest intraday level in over eight years.



The decline by GE comes after the industrial conglomerate disclosed that it plans to restate its 2016 and 2017 earnings as a result of new accounting standards.



