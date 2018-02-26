London's mid cap index crept higher on Monday, with Ascential leading the risers on the back of its bumper dividend and the AA hit by the news that its shares are skidded out of the FTSE 250 index in the next reshuffle. Events organiser and business information provider Ascential hiked its dividend 19% to 5.6p and announced a strategic review of its exhibitions business. After acquisitions of MediaLink and One Click Retail and the sale of its final publishing brands, chief executive Duncan ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...