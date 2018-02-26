Rising metals prices gave a leg-up up to stocks including Ferrexpo among the risers and saw Evraz hit an intraday 52-week high before tailing off. Miners were generally on the up as the decline in the dollar helped drive a rise in metals prices. Industrial metals benefitted from Chinese steel rebar futures rising, up almost 7% to $686.1 per metric tonne earlier, as reports emerged that the top steel-making hub in the People's Republic, the city of Tangshan, is set to propose new curbs on output ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...