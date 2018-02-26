Alexander Mining's subsidiary MetaLeach Limited has been granted an African Regional Intellectual Property Organisation patent in Zambia, the company announced on Monday. The patent concerns the company's method for leaching cobalt from oxidized cobalt ores and has a standard term of 20 years from 6 August 2010 when the initial filing for the patent was made. Martin Rosser, chief executive of Alexander Mining, said: "The technology described in the patent has potential application for the ...

