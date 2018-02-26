sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 26.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

86,20 Euro		+2,48
+2,96 %
WKN: A1C038 ISIN: US84763R1014 Ticker-Symbol: 74S 
Aktie:
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
84,41
85,19
21:35
84,34
85,21
21:34
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS INC
SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS INC86,20+2,96 %