Shares in consumer products company HRG Group picked up as much as 6.29% in early trading on Monday after announcing that it had reached a $10bn merger agreement with Wisconsin firm Spectrum Brands. The resulting independent public company would have no controlling shareholder but would retain "certain favourable tax attributes of HRG." Spectrum shareholders were set to be issued a single newly issued share in the combined company in exchange for each one of the shares that they owned prior to ...

