MarijuanaWerx.com: MarijuanaWerx Now Offers Free Cannabis Business Profile Pages For Brands And Services

ASBURY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2018 / MarijuanaWerx.com is a cannabis information supermarket where legal cannabis businesses can set up free brand profile pages for their products or services and get exposure to thousands of highly targeted consumers at no cost, see here https://marijuanawerx.com/

Consumers shop for information about various brands and products on the site while cannabis business owners shop for products and services that they need to conduct and expand their business such as marketing services, legal services, packaging companies, seed companies, labs and more. Consumers can expect a number of established products listed as well as new emerging companies. MarijuanaWerx.com is an important tool for any legal marijuana related business launching a new product or for established businesses seeking to expand. So, not only is MarijuanaWerx.com a critical promotional tool for legal marijuana related companies to expand their customer base but its' also a great tool for brand new companies working to gain a foothold in this exploding new industry.

MarijuanaWerx.com is not a store and does not sell products but offers an abundance of product brand profiles. In the future, they will offer reviews of various cannabis related companies making the time-saving site an indispensable destination for both consumers and cannabis businesses.

There is now a new section on the site for cannabis related domain name aftermarket sales. As the trend towards legalization of recreational marijuana gains momentum, there has been significant speculative activity in cannabis related domain names as domain name speculators have grabbed most high-level cannabis industry related domain names. A number of exceptional high-level dot-com domain names are currently listed on MarijuanaWerx such as HempRX.com, VapeRevu.com, CannabisRevu.com, CannabisWerx.com, CBDWerx.com, CBDTherapeutix.com, HempExtractRX.com, CBDPureRX.com, HempExtractReview.com, CBDTherapyRX.com, CBDRXPain.com, CannabisExtractRX.com, CBDOilWerx.com, CBDWerx.com and more.

Some of the current brand profiles available on MarijuanaWerx include Willie Nelsons Willie's Reserve, CBDPure, CW Hemp, CBDPet, Green Powered Solutions, Tommy Chong Chong's Choice, The Cannabis Marketing Lab and more with new brand profiles being added regularly.

Consumers can also find product brand profiles for CBD oil products. Despite controversies over the ingredient, CBD products have been enjoying huge sales gains in the United States and throughout most of the rest of the Western world. The sales growth of popular products such as CBDPure, Bluebird Botanicals and CW Hemp has been well noted over the past year or so. Much of this intense consumer interest can probably be traced to a CNN Special Report on marijuana and CBD, or cannabidiol hosted by Dr. Sanjay Gupta a few years ago after which a number of companies started introducing and promoting CBD products. Other popular CBD products include well known brands like Receptra Naturals, Green Gorilla CBD, Herts Hemp, Endoca Hemp Oil, CBD Essence, Irie CBD, HempMeds RSHO Real Scientific Hemp Oil, VitaCBD, NuLeaf Naturals, Elixinol, Kannaway Pure, Sensi Seeds, Rick Simpson Oil and more.

About MarijuanaWerx.com

MarijuanaWerx.com is an A+ Rated Better Business Bureau Accredited website based in Asbury Park, New Jersey in the USA featuring legal cannabis product brand profiles as well as brand profiles of related businesses including seed companies, labs, marketing firms, law firms specializing in the cannabis industry, dispensaries, financing companies and much more. MarijuanaWerx.com is not a store and does not sell products.

SOURCE: MarijuanaWerx.com