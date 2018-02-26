The "Conflict Management Resolution" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Conflict is an inevitable part of life. This interactive seminar will help provide added skills for when conflict has arisen and there is a need to build confidence and de-escalate the confrontation

Whilst we may use our skills to avoid conflict there will be times, especially in the workplace, when it is unavoidable. This interactive seminar will help provide added skills for when conflict has arisen and there is a need to build confidence and de-escalate the confrontation. It will help you to identify your conflict resolution tendencies and remain in control when responding to conflict and aggression.

Key benefits in attending:

Identify the most common elements found in angry confrontations

Understand the stages of conflict escalation

Familiarize yourself with the signs of anger, conflict and aggression

Remain in control when responding to conflict and aggression

Use skills to manage yourself, your verbal and non-verbal

Why should you attend?

This one-day seminar is designed to help you deal with the difficult people in your working life the people, particularly colleagues, who can be a minor irritant or make your working day a misery.

By the end of the course you will have:

Considered why people are difficult

Acquired hints and tips on how to deal with the dominators, the manipulators, the negatives and the obstacles

Analyzed the attributes needed for dealing with difficult people and acquired some damage limitation strategies

Practiced good questioning and listening techniques

Developed a plan to cope with your own difficult people

Who Should Attend:

Conflict can unfortunately be found in any work situation, in any profession and at every level within an organization. This seminar is therefore not aimed at any particular group, but is open to all who are experiencing problems with managing conflict and who want to learn how to cope positively with the situation.

